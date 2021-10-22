Kansas Bureau of Investigation issues statewide Silver Alert for man last seen at casino

DODGE CITY, Kan. — A man who hasn’t been seen since he was at Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City is the subject of a statewide Silver Alert on Friday.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation want people to be on the lookout for James “Jim” W. Hines. The 70-year-old man with dementia was last seen at about 6:30 p.m., Thursday, he may be driving a white or tan 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Kansas plates: HAPWT.

Investigators say he was wearing a bright pink button-down shirt, bright yellow running shoes and jeans.

He’s about 5’11” and weighs about 200 pounds. He has gray and brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Hines or his vehicle, or have information about where he is, please call 911 or the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 492-6866.