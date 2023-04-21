OTTAWA, Kan. — A crash involving a school bus injured several students Friday morning.

Franklin County emergency crews responded to the crash near East 12th Street and South Main Street in Ottawa around 7:15 a.m.

Ottawa Police determined the bus driver turned a corner and lost control of the bus. The bus left the street and hit a tree.

Police said officers cited the bus driver, 38-year-old Stephen Arney, of Ottawa, for inattentive driving.

Officers said 11 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Some of the students suffered minor injuries, according to first responders, but no one was transported from the crash.