Some Kansas businesses, now barred from opening next week, left frustrated and confused

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s unclear when some businesses in Kansas that were hoping to open Monday will now be allowed to do so.

Gov. Laura Kelly added a new phase to the state’s reopening plan late Thursday afternoon.

The governor said the rate of COVID-19 spread hasn’t fallen enough to move into Phase 2, so she said Phase 1.5 will allow Kansas to continue its transition with caution.

But businesses impacted aren’t necessarily thrilled.

Chris O’Connor is just as confused as his customers as to when he’ll be able to reopen his KCK bar, Johnnie’s on 7th.

“I’ve said I don’t know so many times because the rules change every day,” he told FOX4.

He was preparing to open Monday, but now he’ll have to wait.

“I just want to be treated equally like everyone else,” O’Connor said.

Phase 1.5 of Kelly’s reopening plan allows gyms, hair and tattoo salons and other personal service businesses to open their doors on Monday.

But bars, theaters, museums and casinos will have to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“It kind of makes me mad,” O’Connor said. “You go to Home Depot, and there are 300 people in the place. Nothing against them, but it just seems like the rules are applied unevenly.”

Brian Mossman is the co-owner of Fine Arts Theaters in Overland Park.

“We’re just hoping we can survive like other businesses,” he said.

They’re not expecting to open until at least July, but he said survival is on the minds of every business owner right now.

“They’ve got rent to pay. The landowner’s got a mortgage to pay, so I don’t know,” Mossman said. “I mean, what if it goes on until next year? There are going to be a number of business that will not be around when this is all over.”

O’Connor is hoping he’s not one of those businesses.

“I mean, I want to serve people,” he said.

What he does worry about is if he can’t serve his customers, they might find open bars in other communities.

“People go to other places, and they find other places that are better,” O’Connor said. “It’s kind of hard to keep customers because they can just go to the next place.”

Businesses that are allowed to reopen must continue to follow social distancing guidelines.

Kelly said how well the state is doing to combat the virus will help her determine when to move on to Phase 2.