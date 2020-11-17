TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas officials say the state can’t help at least half of the struggling small businesses seeking relief because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Monday for additional federal aid as the state reported another record for new coronavirus cases.
Kelly and state Commerce Secretary David Toland announced that Kansas awarded grants to nearly 2,000 small businesses to help them cover operating costs. Her office said the grants totaled $37.5 million, and Toland said the state hopes to award another $20 million to an additional 1,000 businesses.
But Toland said 6,000 businesses sought relief so that half won’t get funds unless Congress approves more funding.
However, immediate additional funding from the federal government appears unlikely. Efforts from Republicans and Democrats have proved futile in finding a middle spending ground for a second stimulus check.
Both President Trump and House Democrats have agreed on $1200 direct deposits, but they have disagreed on additional weekly unemployment cash. Senate Republicans have also pitched skinnier bills, but they have been shot down.
Despite Trump’s urging, the stalemate in Congress makes a second stimulus package unlikely in the near future.
LATEST STORIES:
- 1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Independence and Indiana in Kansas City
- Kansas can’t help half of the businesses seeking COVID-19 aid, officials say
- Lindy McDaniel, All-Star MLB reliever for 21 seasons, dies at 84
- FOX 4 Forecast: Becoming warm & windy
- Nurse says some patients deny COVID-19 is real, even as they die from it