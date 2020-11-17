Kansas can’t help half of the businesses seeking COVID-19 aid, officials say

In this computer screen capture from a Zoom news conference, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, upper left, discusses grants to small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic as Julie Lorenz, upper right, the director of the state’s pandemic recovery office, and David Toland, Kansas commerce secretary, watch, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. State officials say Kansas can’t help at least half of the small businesses seeking grants because of limited federal coronavirus relief funds. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas officials say the state can’t help at least half of the struggling small businesses seeking relief because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Monday for additional federal aid as the state reported another record for new coronavirus cases.

Kelly and state Commerce Secretary David Toland announced that Kansas awarded grants to nearly 2,000 small businesses to help them cover operating costs. Her office said the grants totaled $37.5 million, and Toland said the state hopes to award another $20 million to an additional 1,000 businesses.

But Toland said 6,000 businesses sought relief so that half won’t get funds unless Congress approves more funding.

However, immediate additional funding from the federal government appears unlikely. Efforts from Republicans and Democrats have proved futile in finding a middle spending ground for a second stimulus check.

Both President Trump and House Democrats have agreed on $1200 direct deposits, but they have disagreed on additional weekly unemployment cash. Senate Republicans have also pitched skinnier bills, but they have been shot down.

Despite Trump’s urging, the stalemate in Congress makes a second stimulus package unlikely in the near future.

