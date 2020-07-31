Kansas’ child welfare agency releases public reports involving killed 3-year-old Olivia Jansen

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. — Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) has released a summary of their public records of cases involving 3-year-old Olivia Jansen after concluding that her death was in fact a result of child abuse.

The information release comes on the heels of protests and public outcry over the records, which the agency initially declined to release, despite police reports and an autopsy result.

The summary indicate three separate reports from two days almost four months apart.

The first two reports both came on Feb. 28, 2020. One report alleged “dad,” Howard Jansen III, hit Olivia on the leg leaving a bruise, and there was indication that her leg might be broken, according to the summary. The other report alleged dad’s girlfriend, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, hit Olivia.

An agent observed Olivia that day and didn’t see any signs of abuse. The person who alleged abuse recanted her story, and the case was closed.

Then on June 22, 2020, the Kansas Protection Report Center received information alleging caregiver substance abuse. The case was designated as a Family in Need of Assessment, which allows seven work days to respond to. A call was set up with Kirkpatrick eight days later on June 30, and Olivia’s father was requested to take a drug test. He tested positive for THC on July 7. The case remains open, and there are no findings as a result.

Kansas City, Kansas police also received five calls to the house for things like abuse and welfare checks. Other family members told FOX4 that they knew drugs were in the home, but police told them there was nothing they could do and suggested they contact DCF.

Olivia’s body was found on Friday, July 10, with signs of severe body and head trauma. She was buried in a shallow grave covered by sticks and dirt.

The family of Olivia Jansen said they knew the three-year-old was in danger, but they claim they couldn’t get anyone to help. Olivia’s father has a previous record of drug convictions, but does not face any current drug charges relating to her murder.

Howard Jansen and Kirkpatrick are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment and criminal desecration