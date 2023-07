Kansas City Fire Department responding to apartment fire near The Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department responded an apartment fire in the 300 block of Cleaver II Blvd around 10 a.m. Saturday.

According to KCFD, the first crew on the scene reported smoke from a second-floor apartment and ordered a fire response.

Responders were able to get the fire under control in less than 15 minutes and contain the fire to a single apartment.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.