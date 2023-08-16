KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a 22-year-old homicide victim says they just want justice.

Kyrstopher McIntosh was shot and killed a week ago on Kansas City’s southeast side, and now his family says there’s a void.

“It’s just not right. It doesn’t seem real,” McIntosh’s uncle Bryan Huey said.

The same place where McIntosh built memories with his family is now the spot they sit and remember him.

“(He was) always smiling, always having a good time, laughing, very quiet though,” Huey said.

Someone shot the 22-year-old to death Aug. 7 near 59th Street and the Paseo. Huey said McIntosh was walking out of the house with his cousin when someone walked up and started shooting.

McIntosh was hit but headed toward 59th Street and Virginia Avenue before he collapsed in a yard. He died in the hospital.

“It doesn’t seem real, seems like we can just call him up and tell him to come over or see him at the house or anything like that,” Huey said.

His family said they don’t know who killed the 22-year-old but they hope Kansas City detectives figure out soon. Even though they can never bring McIntosh back, they hope justice can ease the pain.

“They just need to stop the senseless violence because it’s doing nothing but hurting everyone in the Black community,” Huey said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for McIntosh’s funeral expenses.