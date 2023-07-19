KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child is in the hospital after getting hit by a car while riding a bicycle. Another child and teen were also on the same bike and were also hit.

Kansas City police said it happened near 56th and Olive streets. Police said a teen and two kids were riding a bicycle when they were hit by a car just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 6-year-old, 9-year-old and 18-year-old were all taken to the hospital. Police said the 6-year-old had serious injuries.

“If I would’ve lost my brother, I would’ve been so hurt,” said Ajanae Skinner, sister of the 6-year-old. “I’m so glad he’s still here.”

Skinner said her little brother suffered a head injury but is expected to be OK.

“They said the car was trying to race them, basically trying to race them off the road, trying to hit them,” Skinner said, “and after that, he just didn’t remember.”

Kansas City police said a Toyota Camry was headed north on Olive Street and hit the bike and the three boys. Police said the youngest was riding on the front wheel foot bars, a 9-year-old was on the rear, and the teen was riding on the seat.

Police said after the driver hit the boys, he continued a short distance, stopped on the right side of the road and got out of the car.

Officers said the driver attempted to leave, but neighbors ran after him and held the man until police arrived.

“That’s what I love about this block,” Skinner said. “They always make sure everybody’s fine.”

Police continue to investigate and are looking into whether the driver was impaired.

“I hope he does time for what he did,” Skinner said.

Officers arrested the driver. He was not hurt. Police said the two other boys on the bike were taken to the hospital and will be OK.