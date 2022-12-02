KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rockhurst University breaks ground on a new center that will be named in honor of a Kansas City leader and civil rights activist.

The building will be known as the Alvin Brooks Center for Faith-Justice. It will be located on the university’s campus near 54th and Troost.

When the center opens it will house a chapel, mission and ministry effots, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The university announced plans for the project last year.

The 90-year-old leader has served Kansas City in a number of ways for nearly 70 years.

Alvin Brooks was hired as one of the city’s first Black police officers in 1954. More than a decade later, Brooks was chosen to lead a new city department on human relations after the 1968 race riots and civil rights movement in Kansas City.

He also founded the Ad Hoc Group against Crime 45 years ago that continues to work to reduce crime in Kansas City.

