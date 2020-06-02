Kansas City activists hope community support persists after protests end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Peaceful protests during the day erupted into violence when the sun went down this weekend.

Amid all the noise, did those condemning police brutality feel heard by the community? And what’s next for the organizers behind Kansas City’s protests?

FOX4 caught up with the organizers of Sunday’s protest, dubbed “Enough is Enough.”

“I am feeling spiritually drained,” said Lisa Walker-Yeager, with Police the KC Police.

Walker-Yeager said the actions of a police officer in Minnesota kneeling on the neck of George Floyd and other officers standing around watching him die is the latest example of spiritual warfare across the country.

But she said this weekend’s protests in Kansas City were not just about Floyd’s death.

“For all of my black brothers and sisters all over the nation, but our main focus was Kansas City,” Walker-Yeager said. “Humanity spoke up yesterday. Nothing else spoke but humanity, and with humanity we’ve got to make sure that our police officers are held accountable.”

Sunday’s protest, organized by Police the KC Police, demanded that Kansas City get body cameras for all police officers and local control of the police department.

“All of the people who were telling us that they can hear us and that they are with us and they are going to do this, that and the other — all of those people are going to have to show us receipts now,” said Henry Service, another organizer of Sunday’s protest at J.C. Nichols Fountain on the Plaza.

Kassandra Mason was also there.

“I don’t want you to hear me. I want you to feel me. It’s a difference,” Mason said. “Because when you feel my pain, you can begin to resolve and do something better with your actions.”

Justice Horn was trying to do what he believes elected officials and those with more life experience should be doing. The 21-year-old said it’s one thing to show up and protest, but everyone needs to show up every day to end what he calls police brutality.

“What we saw is number one, that our community is hurting. I think that is absolutely clear,” Horn said. “This isn’t a blacks versus white. This is a people versus racism. This is a people versus police brutality, and I think we need everyone in that fight. That’s how change happens.”

Police the KC Police is planning a seminar later this month to advise black men about how to interact with the police.

You can find information about this and other events on this Facebook group.