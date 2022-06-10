KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of people are expected to march and push for change in Kansas City Saturday afternoon.

Members of Moms Demand Action, Grandparents for Gun Safety, PeaceWorks KC, and members of the public will rally at Gillham Park Saturday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Following the rally, organizers plan to hold a “March for our Lives” from Gillham Park to Theis Park and Pride Fest. The annual event began in 2018 following the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Supporters said something has to be done following the killing of students in Uvalde, Texas, people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and yesterday’s mass shooting in Maryland.

Organizers encourage people from across the metro to make signs and join the rally and march.

They said they hope the events will show local and national leaders that it’s time to take action to help rid streets and neighborhoods of the daily threat of gun violence.

