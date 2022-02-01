KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City and Independence plan to open warming centers to make sure people have warm places to spend the day and sleep the remainder of the week.

Kansas City said its extreme weather plan kicks in as soon as the daytime high drops below 32 degrees or the overnight low dips below 20 degrees.

The plan means the city’s emergency operations center team coordinates with area organizations to track the number of beds available at shelters across the city. Once those beds are full, the city will open an overflow facility to accommodate the overnight need.

During the day, the city’s community centers are open and serve as warning centers. The city said the following locations will be open Wednesday:

Garrison Community Center 1124 E. Fifth St.

Gregg/Klice Community Center 1600 John Buck O’Neil Way

Kansas City North Community Center 3930 N.E. Antioch Road

Southeast Community Center 4201 E. 63rd St.



Independence activated its emergency storm assistance center and warming site ahead of Wednesday’s winter weather, too.

The Roger T. Sermon Community Center at 201 N. Dodgion St. in Independence will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday evening. Anyone who needs a warm place to spend the day is welcome.

The Community Services League will also assist anyone who needs a place to stay for the next three nights on a case-by-case basis. Those needing accommodations are asked to arrive at the Roger T. Sermon Community Center by 7 p.m.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Kansas City metro Tuesday night through 6 p.m., Thursday. Wind chills are anticipated to drop to dangerous levels overnight through Friday.

If you need additional information or resources, the United Way 211 line, at 2-1-1 or (816) 474-5112.