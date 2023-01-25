Wayside Waif’s Animal Rescue and Response team rescued 54 dogs from a shelter in Louisiana on Jan. 25, 2023. (Photo courtesy Wayside Waifs)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area animal rescue organization is working to remove dozens of dogs from a rural shelter in Louisiana.

Wayside Waifs says its Animal Rescue and Response Team deployed Sunday after receiving a call from the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Wayside’s group rescued 54 dogs, including 21 puppies from the animal shelter. The rescued animals will arrive in Kansas City late Wednesday evening.

A member of the Wayside team said the rescued dogs range in size from tiny to extra large.

The organization said many of the dogs are suffering from heartworms and will need to be treated when they arrive in Kansas City.

Each dog will be assessed and evaluated before Wayside Waifs beings the process of finding the animals forever homes.

The following pictures were provided by Wayside Waif’s Animal Rescue Response Team while in Louisiana.