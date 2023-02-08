KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans can ride their team spirit through Kansas City.

The KC Streetcar Authority plans to reveal a special Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Streetcar Friday afternoon.

The Streetcar will be parked at the Union Station streetcar stop from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Fans can use the streetcar as a backdrop for photos during that time.

At 3 p.m., the Chiefs Streetcar will start moving, hosting a mobile Red Friday Rally.

The Chief Rumble Drumline will lead the rolling rally as it takes its inaugural ride downtown.

The rally will include one loop downtown on the streetcar before continuing inside Union Station near the expanded Chiefs Fan Zone.

The Chiefs Streetcar will be in service through the weekend, providing free rides to Chiefs fans trying to get to Super Bowl parties in the River Market and throughout Downtown.

The Chiefs Streetcar can be found using the tracker provided by RideKC, for fans trying to locate it. It is streetcar 801.