KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital following a two-story apartment fire in Kansas City, Missouri Friday night.

The fire was reported just before 6:30 p.m. by multiple callers near E. 8th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Kansas City Fire Department crews were able to put the fire out shortly after arrival.

KCFD said one person was taken to the hospital for minor burn injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.