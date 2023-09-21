KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire Thursday night that sent one person to the hospital.

KCFD firefighters responded to the apartment fire just after 6:30 p.m. near Chestnut Avenue and Linwood Boulevard.

When crews arrived they could see smoke coming from the first floor of the four-story building.

One person was reported to be trapped in a first-floor apartment. Crews immediately began a search inside of the apartment they they found and removed the person trapped.

KCFD said the victim, a man in his forties, was treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition from smoke inhalation and burns.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and it was contained to a single apartment.

No other injuries have been reported at this time, according to KCFD.

KCFD has requested Bomb and Arson to help in the investigation.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.