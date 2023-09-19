Vacant structure fire in Kansas City near Virginia Ave and 44th St.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Late Monday night the Kansas City Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant apartment in Kansas City.

Around 11 p.m. KCFD responded to the structure fire near Virginia Avenue and East 44th Street. When responders arrived, heavy fire was coming from a two-story four-unit apartment building.

The fire started in an apartment building and spread to a duplex and house. The fire department provided these pictures to us.

Part of the structure eventually collapsed, causing KCFD to evacuate. Fly pipe operations began on the apartment and interior operations resumed.

No one was in the apartment or duplex. The cause of the fire is under investigation.