KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An apartment fire injured four people Monday morning.
Firefighters responded to the fire near Gladstone Boulevard and Independence Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Monday.
Emergency crews transported the four injured people to hospitals for treatment.
The fire department is investigating how the fire started.
