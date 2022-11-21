Kansas City firefighters respond to fire at an The Gabriel apartment complex on Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo by Tia Johnson/FOX4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An apartment fire injured four people Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire near Gladstone Boulevard and Independence Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Emergency crews transported the four injured people to hospitals for treatment.

The fire department is investigating how the fire started.

