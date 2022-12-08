The Kansas City Council signed off on the largest known development planned along the 3.5-mile southern streetcar extension — one set to remove a longtime blighting influence near the Union Hill neighborhood and Penn Valley Park.

NorthPoint Development last week won approval of a major plan amendment, clearing it to proceed with its $130 million ArriveKC apartment complex in place of leftover portions of the former Trinity Lutheran Hospital northwest of 31st and Main streets.

The approved measure substitutes NorthPoint’s project for the defunct Park Reserve condominium plan, greenlighted under developer Wayne Reeder in 2008 but only partially finished through 2019, amid a rash of code violations and complaints from community residents.

NorthPoint’s ArriveKC plan calls for demolition of the former hospital, which closed in 2001 and now sees regular break-ins, to make way for a six-story, 373-unit complex.

The project will preserve the 5.2-acre property’s 368-space parking garage, supplementing an additional 187 structured parking spaces under the apartments, for 542 total stalls.

NorthPoint also looks to either to rent or sell 12 unfinished condos in Park Reserve’s existing residential buildings. The Kansas City developer acquired those condos, alongside the unfinished hospital properties, from the site’s court-appointed receiver for $8 million in late September.