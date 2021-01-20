Kansas City approves Disney On Ice, first public event at T-Mobile Center in 10 months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city’s health department has approved of the Guest Health Plan for Disney On Ice’s presentation of “Dream Big,” the first event open to the public since the onset of pandemic restrictions.

A statement from the Kansas City Health Department said the show will go on, it will just look different than past events. The performance was shrouded in uncertainty after City Councilman Eric Bunch tweeted that the show hadn’t sought approval when it was first announced.

Kansas City’s current health order says that gatherings must be limited to 50 people. Bunch tweeted that the event, which could draw thousands to one venue, “will not even be considered for an exception until plan is submitted.”

Seating at the now-approved performance will be limited to a pod seating structure. Groups will be allowed to attend the show together while distancing from others, according to the health department’s statement.

Other precautions include:

All fans age 2 and older must wear a properly fitting face covering over their nose and mouth throughout the event.

Those in attendance must maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet between parties.

The T-Mobile Center has increased sanitation efforts, hand sanitizer stations and social distancing protocols.

Touchless payment systems have been implemented

The last in-person event was the first day of the Big 12 tournament on March 11, more than 10 months ago.

Photos courtesy of Feld Entertainment