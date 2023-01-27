One of the biggest development projects along Kansas City’s southern streetcar route has been cleared to proceed after the latest in a string of revisions over the past year.

The Kansas City Council last week approved rezoning and a preliminary plan for Mac Properties’ 1 West Armour proposal to remake much of the block southwest of Armour Boulevard and Main Street with pedestrian-oriented mixed uses, including in a pair of new midrise apartment buildings and a U.S. Bank branch renovation.

Mac’s current plan iteration encompasses a total 300 apartments, down from a 318-unit version recommended by the City Plan Commission in early December.

The Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee then held the project for one month after some officials and neighborhood residents questioned whether its 191 parking spaces were sufficient to avoid traffic congestion from future residents.

The city’s approved ordinance states that Mac “shall inform its residents, invitees and employees of the project not to park at any time” along Central, Wyandotte and Baltimore streets between Armour and 36th Street, and along 36th from Broadway to Baltimore.

However, council members noted that such a provision could not be enforced and that a future comprehensive parking plan could better address traffic concerns by 2026, when Mac’s residential buildings are expected to be delivered.

