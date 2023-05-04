KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Council passed two ordinances Thursday that will add a number of new regulations on short-term rentals.

The two ordinances will address registration, code violations and even where certain short-term rentals — like those listed on Airbnb and VRBO — are allowed within the city.

One of the biggest changes is that non-resident short-term rentals — or those where the property owner doesn’t live on site — will no longer be allowed in neighborhoods zoned as residential.

Previously approved non-residential short-term rentals are allowed to continue in residential neighborhoods, but new ones will not be permitted.

Any non-resident short-term rental found in violation of city code will lose its registration for one year, according to the new regulations.

The city council has also establish a flat registration fee of $200; however, that fee will increase annually based on the Consumer Price Index.

The ordinances will also move registration for short-term rentals to the city’s Neighborhood Services Department, which handles code enforcement and compliance. That change will take effect June 15.

Kansas City will require all existing short-term rentals to register under the new regulations once their annual registration expires. Any short-term rental property that changes hands will also be required to re-register.

Short-term rental operators will also now be required to keep record of complaints received and other transaction information under the city’s new regulations.

Any short-term rental owner that has 3 or more city code, state or federal law convictions and is determined to be a threat to public health and safety can lose its registration for 3 years.

The city council will also require all booking platforms — like Airbnb and VRBO — to remove any unregistered short-term rentals.

The changes come after the city discovered there are hundreds of unregistered short-term rentals in Kansas City. There are over 2,000 unit listings overall across the city, making up an estimated 7-11% of hotel room supply.

But neighbors have frequently complained of crimes, noise and litter that come from the short-term rental properties.

“One of our number one goals in Kansas City government is to make sure we are protecting neighborhood quality-of-life and housing availability. We heard growing concerns from our neighbors about trash, noise, and violent crime associated with short-term rental properties,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a release.

“We are committed to regulating them to ensure we continue to have neighborhoods accessible for residents, not unregulated hotels operating on quiet city blocks.”

Kristen Doppler, who represents the Kansas City Short Term Rental Alliance, owns more than 70 rental properties of her own.

“This is really going to affect our industry,” Doppelt told FOX4 on Wednesday. “There would be no future for short-term rentals in residential zones. We would have to open them up here in the Crossroads or the West Bottoms. They wouldn’t be allowed in neighborhoods.”