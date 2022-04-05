Despite the pandemic and its accompanying impact on births and deaths, the Kansas City metro eked out some population growth in the year ending July 1, 2021.

According to the latest round of population estimates released this past week by the U.S. Census Bureau, the 14-county metropolitan statistical area grew by about 5,912 people since July 1, 2020 — the date for the last population estimate.

That was the 56th-highest numeric increase among U.S. metro areas during that period, but only the 197th-biggest by percentage change (0.27%) among its 384 counterparts.

The metro’s estimated population now stands at 2,199,490. That’s up 0.34% from 2,192,035 — the population figure established by the 2020 Census, which was assigned a date of April 1, 2020.

While the nearby Lawrence metro area picked up 549 people, or 0.46%, since July 2020, census data shows that the rest of the state of Kansas’ metros saw their population estimates decline during the one-year period. Wichita had a predicted loss of 2 residents. The Topeka metro fell by 77, or -0.03%, while Manhattan, Kansas, dropped 207 people, or -0.16%.