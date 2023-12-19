KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s the busiest time of year for Amazon employees, as they work around the clock to ensure orders are delivered in time for Christmas.

“We are in the home stretch. You have a couple more days that you can still reliably get your shipments to you by Christmas,” said Josh Payton, general manager at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Kansas City, Kansas. “So ordering in the next couple of days is the best step.”

Thursday is the last day Kansas City area Amazon customers can order and have most items delivered by Christmas.

You should still check the anticipated arrival dates on all products ordered.

“What we do is even more important, especially over the course of the next couple of days, because if we miss a shipment, it doesn’t get there in time for someone’s Christmas, and our associates as a person they really take that to heart and it gets them jazzed up and excited for this peak season,” Payton said.

During this holiday season 80,000 products are processed daily at the Amazon fulfillment center in Kansas City, Kansas.

The KCK facility expects to process more than 1,600,000 orders during this holiday season.

“This is where it all comes together during peak season,” Payton said. “This is really a chance for the associates to see and understand what they do and the impact it has, helping people’s Christmas and their wish lists come to fruition.”

Payton suggests tracking your order and planning to be at home when it gets dropped off to avoid porch pirates this holiday season.

“If your order is not sitting on your porch for hours a day, it is less likely to get snagged by somebody with ill intent,” Payton explained. “Another thing you can do if you are in a high crime area or just worried about theft is use our secure drop locations where you can pick up your package and avoid that whole thing .”

Air fryers, XBOXs, and coffeemakers are some of the most popular orders from the KCK Amazon fulfillment center this holiday season.