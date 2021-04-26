Kansas City area clinics will resume single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department is one of the first in the metro to resume using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at it’s clinics.

“Residents will know which vaccine they are receiving when they make their appointment or when they walk-in to one of our clinics,” the health department said in a statement on Twitter.

The FDA and CDC have confidence that the J&J/Janssen vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19. After an 11-day pause to review scientific and case data related to extremely rare cases of severe blood clots, the U.S. CDC and FDA authorized providers to resume use. pic.twitter.com/mwzbV7G0li — KCMO Health Dept (@KCMOHealthDept) April 26, 2021

Missouri officials made a similar announcement, saying providers with J&J vaccine in stock can immediately begin administering it and that shipments from the federal government will resume this week.

As of Monday morning, only Pfizer vaccines were listed at clinics on Missouri’s navigator.

Missouri vaccinators will resume use of the J&J #COVID19 vaccine. The FDA and CDC has confirmed that the pause on its use can be lifted. It was concluded that the known and potential benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks. https://t.co/99xRp520x7 — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) April 24, 2021

Kansas is resumed using J&J vaccine Monday.

“Today, Kansas will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “After a brief pause and a thorough review, the CDC and FDA have determined the vaccine is safe and effective. Whether it’s the Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna, I strongly encourage every Kansan to get vaccinated as soon as they can.”

The benefit of the J&J vaccine is that it’s a single-dose vaccine. It’s not necessary to return to a clinic for a second dose.

Friday, the FDA and CDC lifted the recommended pause on the J&J COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement came following a safety review. The pause was recommended after reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals who’d received the vaccine.

During the pause, the federal government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

Ultimately, federal health officials decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.