Kansas City area clinics will resume single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department is one of the first in the metro to resume using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at it’s clinics.
“Residents will know which vaccine they are receiving when they make their appointment or when they walk-in to one of our clinics,” the health department said in a statement on Twitter.
Missouri officials made a similar announcement, saying providers with J&J vaccine in stock can immediately begin administering it and that shipments from the federal government will resume this week.
As of Monday morning, only Pfizer vaccines were listed at clinics on Missouri’s navigator.
Kansas is resumed using J&J vaccine Monday.
“Today, Kansas will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “After a brief pause and a thorough review, the CDC and FDA have determined the vaccine is safe and effective. Whether it’s the Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna, I strongly encourage every Kansan to get vaccinated as soon as they can.”
The benefit of the J&J vaccine is that it’s a single-dose vaccine. It’s not necessary to return to a clinic for a second dose.
Friday, the FDA and CDC lifted the recommended pause on the J&J COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement came following a safety review. The pause was recommended after reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals who’d received the vaccine.
During the pause, the federal government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.
Ultimately, federal health officials decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.