Editor’s note: The video above includes some footage that might be considered graphic to some viewers.

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. – A man is facing city citations for animal cruelty after a neighbor caught him on camera allegedly abusing a dog. The video has gone viral on social media, causing an uproar.

The man who posted the video has a warning for pet owners.

The Pleasant Hill man has been cited for animal abuse and operating a business without a license. Pleasant Hill police told FOX4 this is part of a bigger investigation into several complaints of animal abuse.

“I just hate to see an animal mistreated and this is obvious mistreatment,” Chief Tommy Wright said, “and we’re just not going to tolerate it.”

Pleasant Hill police said the man in the video now faces city charges, including animal abuse, operating a boarding shelter without a license and operating a business without a license. Police said his name is Matt Fiala.

“If you see animal abuse let us know. We have the ability, if you’re willing to stand up for those animals, we have the ability to take action,” Wright said.

“But if we don’t work together as a community, it’s obviously very difficult to put animal abuse cases together. We have to have people that are willing to stand up, willing to testify, willing to come to court, willing to work as a team.”

Wright said Fiala runs Advanced Canine Training and said the 25-year-old appears to operate under several different names.

In the video above, you can see Fiala kennel the dog. Then, throw a bucket of water on the dog.

When the dog tries to get out, Fiala doesn’t let it happen. He tips the crate back and forth, slamming it on the concrete with the dog still inside.

“If he could do that in public, what he’s doing behind closed doors is much, much worse,” Larry Krohn said.

Krohn posted the video on social media with a warning to pet owners, hoping to educate pet owners who are choosing a place to train their dogs.

“Anyone can have a beautiful website and amazing testimonials,” Krohn said. “Every dog abuser I’ve ever come across has all those things. So you have to do your homework and investigate and really understand who you’re trusting with something that’s so important to you.”

Krohn has worked as a dog trainer across the country for more than 25 years.

In Pleasant Hill, FOX4 knocked on Fiala’s door, but no one answered. When we called the number associated with his business, there was a busy signal. We left a message at a different number listed and an email, but didn’t receive a response.

Police said a pet owner filed a report saying Fiala trained their dog. The family told police that shortly after their dog got home, it died.

“I hope justice comes for that owner because that’s really sad,” neighbor Nicole Bell said. “I would lose it if my dog died because someone was being cruel to it. So hopefully, yeah, he gets more charges.”

Bell said her family had her own run in with Fiala.

She said one of the dogs in his care bit Bell’s 3-year-old child. The dog was not on a leash, according to Bell.

“Then, him and my husband had an encounter because he kept letting dogs out and run,” Bell said. “And there’s kids all over this block, and he actually pulled a gun on my husband.”

The Pleasant Hill police chief said this is an ongoing investigation.

He said they’re working with the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office to get this case reviewed for potential state charges.