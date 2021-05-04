Kansas City area employers making extra effort to fill positions on National Hiring Day

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — You’ve heard of a seller’s and buyer’s market in real estate. Well, we’re in an applicant’s market in the hospitality sector.

Businesses across the country and the Kansas City metro struggled with staffing during the pandemic. Employers need to fill positions now that things are starting to open.

They made an extra effort Tuesday on National Hiring Day offering open interviews for hundreds of positions all day. Some even add-in incentives before getting the job.

“It’s a good time to be an applicant,” Director of Operations with Arby’s Cas Banaszek said.

Vincent Tercazzi has been scoping out open positions over the last month.

He’s gone on three dozen interviews.

“There’s a lot of positions available, just not a lot of flexibility,” Tercazzi said.

He said the demand has allowed him to be picky, getting exactly what he wants.

“The flexibility, the job that I need, the pay that I needed,” Tercazzi said.

The Great Wolf Lodge hoped to hire 70 new “pack members” at their location near The Legends in Kansas City, Kansas.

They saw more than two dozen people come through Tuesday.

Businesses are re-working their own resumes. Summit Grill in Waldo decided to offer a $500 hiring bonus.

Banaszek said convenience is key.

At Arby’s, they’re offering a one-stop shop interview process and a sweet incentive.

“You can come in today, get a free shake just for showing up and possibly leave with a career, same day,” Banaszek said.

They’ve had one interview at the Overland Park location and about a dozen across Kansas City.

The goal is to hire 200 people at their 35 locations.

“If you missed today and you’re like darn I just couldn’t make it,” Banaszek said, “we’ll see you tomorrow.”

