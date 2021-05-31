Kansas City area Gold Star families gather to remember the meaning for Memorial Day

OLATHE, Kan. — Memorial Day is viewed as the unofficial kick off to summer with all kinds of fun gatherings.

Gold Star families who have lost a loved one making those gatherings possible say Memorial Day is a painful day.

Dozens gathered at the American Legion Memorial in Olathe to remember their friends and loved ones who gave their lives for this country.

Debbie Murchison the keynote speaker at Monday’s ceremony is a Gold Star mom.

She said Memorial Day every year is an emotional day.

“I wish he was here I wish I could give him a hug I wish we had a life with him, and we don’t. So today is a day that I honor him,” Murchison, said.

Debbie’s life and the meaning of Memorial Day was forever changed 14 years ago.

“My son, Matthew was killed August 7, 2007, right outside of Baghdad,” Murchison said.

Since Matthew’s death Debbie has become a leader for Gold Star families across the state and was instrumental in bringing a Gold Star families memorial to Olathe.

She asks that people take just a moment to remember what today is really about.

“Enjoy your holiday and like I said take some time out to remember those who aren’t here,” Murchison said.

