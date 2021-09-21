Kansas City area high school mourns secretary killed in hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police identified 31-year-old Valeria Villa-Alvarado as the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash last Friday morning.

Villa-Alvarado was a beloved school secretary at East High School where she started four years ago starting in transportation, helping families navigate their bus routes.

Transportation Director Christopher Walls described her as a “perfect fit.” She was bilingual and helped Latino families feel more connected to the school district.

In 2018, Villa-Alvarado moved to East, where she quickly became the face and voice of the school, according to East High School Vice Principal Ben Richardson.

“She was vivacious, joking all the time. Anyone who was around the office enough was a friend of hers,” Richardson said. “Every year, there were certain kids who became her kids.”

Police say just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, the driver of a Saturn SUV was southbound when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck a Hyundai sedan traveling eastbound at 12th Street and Bales Avenue.

The driver and passenger of the Saturn ran from the scene on foot.

Villa-Alvarado was identified as the driver of the Hyundai and died at the scene. Her two daughters were in the car, ages 10 and 4, and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Richardson said there are plans underway to memorialize Villa-Alvarado at the school.

Police say the passenger in the suspect vehicle has been located but they are still looking for the driver who is described as a Black man wearing his hair in dreads.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.