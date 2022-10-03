KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A high school teacher in Kansas City is under investigation, accused of sending inappropriate messages to students.

The teacher works at Center High School in the Center School District, located in south Kansas City.

The district said it placed the teacher on administrative leave as it continues to investigate the allegations.

Center School District sent the following message to parents on Friday, Sept. 30:

We want to make you aware that a Center High School teacher was placed on leave following allegations of inappropriate communication with a student. Upon notification, the teacher was placed on leave and the appropriate authorities were notified. At this time the Children’s Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services is investigating the allegations, and the district is fully cooperating. We understand that staff, students and parents want as much information as possible. We will share information with our school community when we are able, as we share your concern for the safety of our students. Center School District

