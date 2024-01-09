KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City leaders say most of the main roads in Kansas City, Missouri and about 50% of all of the streets in KC have been cleared. The focus now is on neighborhood roads.

The main concern for Tuesday night and Wednesday is a refreeze causing slick conditions.

Snow crews in Overland Park started working on residential roads Tuesday and continue to keep the main roads clear.

“A rule of thumb is typically 24 to 48 hours after the snow stops,” said Meg Ralph, communications manager for the City of Overland Park. “We saw the snow stop around noon today, so we ask people to give us until noon tomorrow to look at what streets we have not touched.”

Kansas City, Missouri, also expects all roads to be cleared 24 hours after the snow stops.

“There will be snowmelt in some areas until temps go down later tonight, which allows an opportunity for slicker roads in the evening hours and early morning into tomorrow,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

A refreeze could cause black ice.

“Some areas of the interstate are entirely clear, but many ramps and bridges are not,” said Delaney Tholen, KDOT KC Metro public affairs manager. “So that’s what’s being treated now, and throughout the day, we expect snow to continue blowing over the roadway.”

KDOT staffers say high winds in the metro could cause snow to re-cover the roadways.

“Motorists should be wary not only of roads having precipitation that refreezes on the roadway but also having snow blow back onto the roadway that will cause freezing even if the snow is stopped,” Tholen said.

As Kansas City and Overland Park crews work on neighborhood streets, it is important for people to move their cars off of the road and into a driveway.

“The biggest thing that happens for us overnight that we can ask people for is to move cars off the street,” Ralph said. “If cars are on your street, that makes it really challenging for the plow to get through and remove snow.”