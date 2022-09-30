KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area schools are sifting through library books following a new Missouri law that puts some school employees at risk of criminal prosecution.

The law went into effect in August, banning sexually explicit materials from public and private schools. Teachers found maintaining and distributing books, magazines, videos, or online content containing sexual images could face a Class A misdemeanor charge, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 or a year in prison.

The law outlines exceptions for works of anthropological or artistic significance, as well as materials used in science and sexual education courses. It applies only to explicit images; written descriptions of sexually explicit content are not affected.

“Well, it’s certainly a challenging time to be in the profession,” Kansas City Public Library Branch Operations Director Cindy Hohl previously told FOX4. “Most librarians don’t go into the profession thinking that anything that they do during the course of their day could result in punitive action.”

Some local librarians fear the legislation targets LGBTQIA material and restricts the voices of marginalized authors.

“We encourage library leaders to stand up for the rights of all library users, including those of the LGTBQIA+ community, so that these attempts of erasure will end,” Hohl said at a panel event hosted by the Kansas City Public Library last week. “We do not need to kill anyone’s spirit to save the person, and that ideology has no place in an educated society.”

Book banning sweeps the nation

The American Library Association (ALA) defines a challenge as “an attempt to remove or restrict materials, based upon the objections of a person or a group,” while a book banning is defined as “the removal of those materials.”

A wave of attempted book bans has stretched across the nation the past two years, with the ALA reporting 681 challenges to books through the first eight months of this year, involving 1,651 different titles.

In 2021, it reported 729 challenges directed at 1,579 books, but the ALA relies on reports from libraries and media accounts for data, so the actual number of challenges may be higher.

For context, the association counted 273 challenged books in 2020, nearly 63% fewer than the 729 book challenges it tracked in 2021. Nonprofit PEN America issued a report that shows a majority of titles targeted last year were written by or about LGBTQIA, Black or minority individuals.

Lacy Griffin, collection development and interlibrary loan manager for the Johnson County Library, said the majority of challenges she receives come from individuals who haven’t finished reading the book they’re concerned about.

“One of our questions on our reconsideration form is, ‘Did you finish the material? Did you read the whole thing?’ and a good 75% of them will flat out just say no they did not,” she said at the panel event.

According to Griffin, Johnson County Library receives about four to six challenges each year and has remained stagnant during the wave of book bans.

But Rebecca Marcum Parker, librarian at Kansas City Public Schools, said book reconsideration forms are piling up on school librarians’ desks, making it difficult to focus on students and daily duties.

“I haven’t been spending a lot of time on that (challenges) but I have colleagues, school librarian colleagues, who have been spending an enormous amount of time on those issues, to the point where it’s really prohibitive to get other things done and it’s really hard for them to serve their students then,” she said.

The politics of book bans

Parker said school libraries function differently from public libraries because school librarians often coordinate back and forth with parents regarding book challenges, rather than having direct contact with the individual who is concerned.

She said she believes the overwhelming majority of book challenges come from far-right Republicans who aim to challenge liberal agendas.

“I’m always talking to a lot of school librarians across the state, and I think what I gather from those conversations is it’s really the right opposed to the left,” she said. “There are some organizations out there that are working to teach theory members about specific complaints to make.”

Susan Hiland, director of media and public relations at North Kansas City schools, said parents have the ability to restrict their children from accessing books of their choosing from district libraries.

“A review committee consisting of a cross section of administrators and staff was formed to ensure input and perspectives were considered from a variety of backgrounds,” she said.

Debbie Stoppello, director of library book collections for the Kansas City Public Library, said removing books from libraries is a form of censorship that individuals use to push their own belief systems.

“It’s a fear of difference, a fear of maybe someone else’s perspective impeding on your own belief system, rather than curiosity or openness,” Stoppello said at the panel event.

She said librarians anticipate a rise in book challenges whenever societal unrest unfolds.

“In times of crisis or times of upheaval, in times of unknown things, people withdraw and that’s a normal human reaction to things and I think this is part of it,” she said at the panel event.

Parker said she is concerned for KCPS students who use the library to explore information on topics that they may not feel comfortable discussing with a parent or colleague just yet.

“Books can make such a huge difference in our lives,” she said at the panel event.

“Sometimes, we have questions about ourselves that we’re not ready to discuss with other people but we can read about it in a book and feel OK, and I worry about my students and other patrons missing out on that opportunity, and maybe not feeling okay about themselves because they don’t see themselves represented in the books they access.”

Dan Brower, director of the Cass County Public Library, said patrons need to understand that libraries cater to entire communities of people with different struggles, beliefs and values.

“It’s great that they’re passionate and they want to be mindful of what they’re reading, what they’re kids are reading,” he said at the panel event.

“Then, we get into the blurred line where, ‘I think that this should not be for my kids. I also don’t think this should be for anyone else’s kids, or anyone else to read,’ and then we get into that sticky situation of where, as the library, we have to stand up for the freedom to read and just because you don’t like something or you don’t want your kids to read something, doesn’t mean that someone else won’t like it or that you can tell someone else what their kids can’t read.”

Which Kansas City schools ban books?

FOX4 contacted 14 Kansas City school districts in both Kansas and Missouri to learn which districts are currently considering removing a book from its library or have in the past.

Of the 12 school districts that responded, only two of them have or are currently considering banning books from its libraries, including:

Kelly Wachel, director of communication services at Park Hill schools, said it no longer offers select Dr. Seuss books because they were removed upon Seuss Enterprise’s recommendation, as they would no longer be published.

Hiland said North Kansas City Schools are reviewing books in all school libraries, which contain more than 345,000 publications.

Seven school districts said they do not have a list of banned books, but do maintain a process for parents and patrons to challenge reading materials contained within their libraries, including:

Olathe Public Schools, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools

Spring Hill Public Schools, Kansas

Gardner Edgerton Public Schools, Kansas

Shawnee Mission Public Schools, Kansas

Lee’s Summit Public Schools, Missouri

Kansas City Public Schools, Missouri

Two school districts said they also have processes in place for books to be challenged, but do not have a list of banned books.

However, some books have been removed from their library collections for several reasons such as the age of the volume, outdated contents of the publication, or few to no students check them out:

Raymore-Peculiar Public Schools, Missouri

Fort Osage Public Schools, Missouri

Two school districts did not respond to multiple emails for comment, including:

Independence Public Schools, Missouri

Blue Springs Public Schools, Missouri

For more information on book bans, visit the American Library Association’s website.