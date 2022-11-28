KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area man is sentenced to more than a decade in prison for multiple burglaries and stolen cars across the city.

In October, Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, stealing, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, property damage, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Brown to six years on each of five counts, with the sentenes running concurrently. The judge also sentenced Brown to six-years on each of the two firearm convictions. Those will also run concurrently. Ultimately, the judge ordered Brown to serve a total of 12-years in prison.

Court documents show Kansas City police responded to a home on West Gregory Boulevard on Nov. 8, 2020. When they arrived, the homeowner told officers that $5,000 worth of electronics were missing from the home.

DNA recovered from a cigarette butt at the scene matched Brown, according to court documents. Prosecutors said surveillance video also showed Brown walking into the home.

Documents show Brown confessed to stealing three vehicles in the Kansas City metro when he was arrested in the burglary case.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.