Picture of Forrest Shoemaker provided by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office

LIBERTY, Mo. — A metro man is sentenced to 13 years in prison for a murder in 2021.

Forrest L. Shoemaker, 30, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the murder of 29-year-old Caleb Meroney.

Officers found Meroney’s body in a home near NW 75th Street and North Wyoming Court in March 2021.

Meroney’s mother owned the house and told detectives that her son lived there with a person named Forrest.

Officers later arrested Shoemaker at a gas station in Smithville.