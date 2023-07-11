Cale Clayton of Drexel, Missouri is facing charges for participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. (Photo provided by U.S. Department of Justice)

WASHINGTON — A Kansas City-area man has been sentenced in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Cale Douglas Clayton, 42, of Drexel, Missouri was sentenced Tuesday for assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

His actions and the actions of others disrupted a Joint Session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election, according to the Department of Justice.

Clayton was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison, two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol.

He pleaded guilty, on March 10, 2023, to the felony charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Clayton traveled from his home in Drexel to Washington, D.C., to attend a rally and afterward walked to the north side of the Capitol building.

Clayton was present at the upper west terrace as law enforcement began to clear the area and protestors began to clash with police.

While protestors were pushing against police, Clayton picked up a police baton that had been dropped by an officer. Clayton then forcibly grabbed a riot shield held by a police officer, according to court documents.

Later, he made his way to another confrontation between police and protestors. At this time, police attempted to recover the baton from Clayton. In response, court documents say he forcibly made contact with a police officer by grabbing the face shield of the officer’s helmet and pushing the officer backward.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office.