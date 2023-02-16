KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is heading to prison after he abducted his daughter and triggered an AMBER Alert.

Officers arrested De’Shawn Barr-Cotton in May 2021.

Investigators said Barr-Cotton assaulted the mother of his toddler in Gladstone in May of 2021, and then disappeared with his 2-year-old girl.

Police located the little girl about three hours later.

Barr-Cotton pleaded guilty to one count of burglary stemming from the AMBER Alert, A judge dropped all other charges against him.

As part of the plea deal, the judge sentenced Barr-Cotton to eight years in prison.