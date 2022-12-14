NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City area mother said a TikTok trend almost killed her son.

Siobhan Foreman said that and peer pressure from a classmate convinced Jonah Paige to take something nicknamed “happy pills.”

Foreman said happy pills are homemade drugs that kids make by mixing over the counter meds.

Wednesday Paige was fighting demons on his video games for fun.

“Doom is an online multi-player game where you can kill demons,” Paige said.

Monday, he had to put up a different fight.

About an hour after he was dropped off at Maple Park Middle School, Jonah passed out.

“Eyes wide open, rolled in the back of his head,” Foreman said. “His hands were in and completely turned in like this. I just kneeled to the grown and was like please God don’t take my child today.”

Foreman said she got a call from a deputy at the school, who said Paige took a pill but was doing OK.

Foreman said when she got to the school, she saw he was unresponsive.

The 14-year-old said he took what he thought was a happy pill from a peer during class.

Paige said the student kept peer pressuring him, so he took the pill to be left alone. He was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital where a toxicology test was run.

Foreman said the test showed the pill had Diphenhydramine in it.

She said doctors told her it’s a TikTok trend going around.

The pill is supposed to make people hallucinate.

“I think that this was part of this kid’s plan, she just thought it would be funny to watch or something like that,” Foreman said.

Foreman said the student told school officials the pill was an anti-depressant.

She also said she reported the student last month for trying to persuade Paige to smoke marijuana.

FOX4 reached out to North Kanas City Schools who said:

“NKC Schools takes its students’ health and well-being very seriously. The recent incident involving a student underscores the quick action taken by the school resource deputy, students and school staff. Providing a safe and secure learning environment is a top priority. Student privacy laws prevent sharing details about all that occurred. Board policy prescribes a clear response to the matter, however. We are working with our law enforcement partners as the investigation continues. We support our administration in following policies and procedures as stated. Most importantly, we will continue to work with the student’s family to provide support and helpful resources to assist them as they navigate difficult situations. We strive to provide a culture where students feel comfortable reaching out should they need additional support. NKC Schools recognizes the need for these services is great and is committed to being responsive during any crisis. The district has worked proactively by creating an extensive network of community partnerships to provide students and families with the support they need. We have implemented drug awareness, student to student mentoring, anti-bullying and text a tip programs. Many of our schools are staffed with a full-time social worker and 2 full-time counselors to engage with students who may be struggling. We also partner with Synergy Services which connects students to additional counselors and therapists. NKC Schools is dedicated to providing the necessary supports needed to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.” Foreman made a post on Facebook about what happened to Paige and said dozens of parents messaged her about drugs in the school. She claims the school could’ve done more to protect her son. “It was the scariest day of my life,” she said. “I felt like I really felt like I was going to lose my son.” Other parents are backing Paige and plan to host a protest at the school Thursday at noon. 📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

