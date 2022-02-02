KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While a number of Kansas City area school districts made the move to close or go to virtual learning ahead of Wednesday’s winter storm, museums and other attractions around the metro are also closing for the day.

Kansas City’s Union Station announced attractions and exhibits won’t open on Wednesday, and that includes the Auschwitz Exhibition, Science City and Extreme Screen. Union Station says if you haven’t already rescheduled a time for existing tickets, you’ll get an email to do so.

The Truman Library in Independence is closed Wednesday and Thursday. The library says if you have tickets for Thursday, email: truman.library@nara.gov for refund and rescheduling info.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum announced Tuesday Royals Charities are picking up the tab for anyone who wants to visit during Black History Month in February, but you’ll have to do so on another day, they’re closed Wednesday and expect to reopen on Thursday.

Down the street, The American Jazz Museum won’t be open.

The National WWI Museum says it’s closed on Wednesday, and the nearby Money Museum at the Kansas City Federal Reserve is as well.

FOX4 will continue monitoring winter weather as another wave of this storm rolls through later on in the day, with some more snowfall expected into the afternoon and evening hours.