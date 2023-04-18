OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park family is grieving after their son died in a climbing accident in Scotland.

Patrick Monroe was adventurous, according to his mom Joanne. He loved nature, walking and traveling.

Now his family working to get the 33-year-old’s remains home, but not before they honor him with one last trip.

“We all just cried, shared hugs because our son was the biggest hugger,” Joanne said.

She and Patrick’s dad Mark Monroe will miss their son’s bear hugs and humor.

Patrick Monroe was on an adventure in Scotland and died in a climbing accident.

“Just knowing how much more he could have contributed to the world, but unfortunately his life was cut short too soon,” Joanne said. “We have the peace of knowing he died doing what he loved doing most.”

Patrick had completed seven “Munros” in Scotland’s mountains, keeping his family updated through pictures and GPS coordinates after reaching the summits.

The messages stopped April 6 — the last time the family heard from the 33-year-old.

Search and rescue crews in Scotland found Patrick. He had died from his injuries after a fall in a freak accident, according to Joanne.

“It was a late spring. They were having snow and icy conditions. But he was an experienced hiker, and he was prepared for the conditions,” she said. “But as we said, we don’t know what happened that day.”

Patrick had been hiking through the Rocky Mountains from Montana to New Mexico on different treks. As an Eagle Scout, he hiked the Highland trails in Arkansas. After nine days, he reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.

His parents plan to spread his ashes at some of his favorite places, then bring him home.

“A tribute to him,” Joanne said. “Part of him will be there forever.”

As the adventure continues, Mark wants people to follow the legacy he said Patrick leaves behind, one of light and love.

“And stand up against hate and division, and exchange more hugs and be more friendly with each other,” Mark said.

If you would like to donate, a GoFundMe page has been set up.