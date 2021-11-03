Kansas City area pharmacies, hospitals, health departments share plans to vaccinate children

Walgreens said it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds nationwide on Saturday. (Walgreens)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now that CDC advisers recommended a smaller dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5-11, many parents are asking how do they get their children a shot. Pediatricians, hospitals and pharmacies are working to provide answers.

FOX4 is working for you to help you find an appointment. Right now you may not be able to get your child vaccinated for several days.

HOSPITALS

AdventHealth

AdventHealth is finalizing plans to offer the pediatric vaccine at some of its practices. The vaccine will also be offered to pediatric patients who are hospitalized. Additional information is expected to be released by the hospital about its plans next week.

Children’s Mercy Hospital

Children’s Mercy Hospital said it received its first order of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine Tuesday, and plans to begin offering the vaccine to children aged 5-11 on Saturday.

The hospital said it will post additional information about clinics and when appointments are available on its website this week.

HCA Midwest

HCA Midwest Hospitals are working to finalize plans to vaccinate children aged 5-11. Information will be added when it is released.

Liberty

Liberty Hospital is working to finalize its plans to vaccinate children aged 5-11. Information will be added when it is released by the hospital.

University Health (Formerly Truman Medical Centers)

University Health is working to finalize its plans to vaccinate children aged 5-11. Information will be added when it is released by the hospital.

University of Kansas Health System

The University of Kansas Health System said it hopes to begin administering the vaccine to children aged 5-11 as soon as Nov. 8. Additional information will be available on the health system’s website as it is made available.

Dr. Steve Stites suggests if your children are nervous about getting a shot, go to your child’s pediatrician’s office for the vaccine. He said they will have less anxiety there because they already know the doctor and nurses.

HEALTH DEPARTMENTS

KANSAS

Johnson County

The Johnson County Health Department said it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-11 beginning Nov. 8, at its clinic located at 6000 Lamar Ave. Children ages 15 and younger must have a parent, guardian or other designated adult present.

Appointments are required and can be made online.

Children and teenagers will be given vaccines in private exam rooms by nurses who are experienced in administering pediatric vaccines.

Wyandotte County

The Unified Government Public Health Department is preparing its site at the former Kmart building where it will provide vaccines for children. The health department said according to information it received from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, vaccine shipments will begin to arrive later this week or next week.

The health department said as soon as it has the supplies and the location ready, it will offer COVID-19 vaccines at the Kmart site. After that is up and running smoothly, vaccines will be set up the health department building at 619 Ann Ave. to offer COVID-19 vaccines for children as well.

MISSOURI

Cass County

The Cass County Health Department has already received one shipment of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. The health department plans to begin scheduling appointments for pediatric doses the day after the state of Missouri gives it the go-ahead to do so.

Clay County

The Clay County Health Department is working to finalize its plans to vaccinate children aged 5-11. Information will be added when it is released.

Independence

The Independence Health Department said it is preliminary planning to offer vaccines for children aged 5-11 beginning the week of Nov. 8, but is still awaiting guidance from the state of Missouri on how to proceed.

Jackson County

The Jackson County Health Department hopes to be allowed to begin vaccinating younger children by the end of the week, however it is waiting on the state of Missouri to give it permission to do so.

The health department said it received a partial order of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine Tuesday and expects the rest of the order to be delivered this week.

The health department said it will make an announcement when it begins to offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

Kansas City

The Kansas City Health Department is finalizing plans to vaccinate children aged 5-11. Information will be added when it is released.

Platte County

The Platte County Health Department said it has ordered doses of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine. It plans to offer additional information about vaccination plans in the future.

As of Nov. 3, the health department is planning to offer three upcoming clinics. Appointments will be offered from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Platte County Health Department at 212 Marshall Rd. in Platte City. Appointments are required to get a vaccine and can be made by clicking the date of the clinic that works for your family.

RETAIL PHARMACIES

CVS/Target

CVS and CVS Pharmacies inside Target stores plan to offer the vaccines to children aged 5-11 beginning Nov. 8. Appointments are needed and can be scheduled online. Appointments can also be scheduled through the CVS App.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is scheduling appointments for parents or guardians who want to get their children vaccinated. Adults need to make an appointment online and must be present for the first and second doses.

Hy-Vee also released additional information about the company’s vaccination plans.

Price Chopper/ Hen House

Price Chopper and Hen House locations said they may offer pediatric vaccines as soon as Nov. 3, but are waiting on shipments to be delivered. The company said customers can make appointments online as soon as stores are ready to administer the vaccine to children.

Information will be updated on the company’s website as soon as appointments are available.

Walgreens

You can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for your child aged 5-11 right now at Walgreens. According to the company’s website, appointments for the pediatric vaccine are available starting Nov. 10.

Walmart & Sam’s Club

Walmart and Sam’s Club will begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to children 5-11 later this week.

The companies say parents and guardians can use Walmart’s digital appointment scheduler to find an available Pfizer vaccine at Walmart or Sam’s Club. Just filter by the age of the child.

Appointments are not required, but Walmart and Sam’s Club warn that supply may be limited initially if you hope to walk-in for an appointment.

As with adults and adolescents who have been immunized with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, children age 5-11 will need to receive two doses, three weeks apart to be fully vaccinated and protected. Your child’s second appointment will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.