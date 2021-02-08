Kansas City area pharmacies may start vaccinating people as soon as Thursday

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pharmacies in both Missouri and Kansas are getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to give the public.

The Johnson County Health Department says it knows of several local pharmacies that are getting doses. During a Facebook Live Monday afternoon, Elizabeth Holzschuh, an epidemiologist with the county health department said those pharmacies would be able to begin vaccinations as early as next week.

“Again, not a lot of doses. It is our understanding that there will be a couple of pharmacies in Johnson County that receive doses through this avenue, but again we are talking about 8,700 doses for 32 counties,” Holzschuh said.

The locations of the Kansas pharmacies getting doses of the vaccines have not yet been released.

Holzschuh advises that if you have the opportunity to get a vaccine through your doctor or a health care provider to do so.

Missouri is also working to get vaccines into its pharmacies.

Governor Mike Parson’s office said Monday that more than 100 Walmart locations and Health Mart Pharmacy locations will also receive vaccine from the Federal Government. The Governor’s office said those locations could start vaccinations as early as Thursday.

Since this is a federal program, the pharmacies were selected by the federal government, not the state.

Governor Parson plans to release the exact pharmacy locations Tuesday, as well as how people can register to get the vaccine.

This is part of the push President Joe Biden’s administration announced last week. It is in the process of shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to select pharmacies as part of its plan to ramp up vaccinations as new and potentially more serious virus strains are appearing in the United States.

Federal coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said some 6,500 pharmacies across the country will receive a total of 1 million doses of vaccine. The number of participating pharmacies, and the allocation of vaccines, are expected to increase as drugmakers increase production.

Drug stores have become a mainstay for flu shots and shingles vaccines, and the industry is capable of vaccinating tens of millions of people monthly.