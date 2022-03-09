KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City and state road crews are already preparing for another round of winter weather on Thursday.

A winter storm warning goes into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday night through 6 a.m. Friday morning, covering the entire Kansas City area. The FOX4 Weather Team is forecasting 4-8 inches of snow for the area.

The city of Kansas City said snow crews will start pre-treating Wednesday evening and will be prepared to start plowing late Wednesday night into Thursday.

In Overland Park, a city spokesperson said crews will be in late Wednesday night to start treating and plowing roads. Their day shift will start early Thursday and continue throughout the day.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said it has crews already out treating state roads ahead of the winter storm. More crews will be in Wednesday night, working overnight as the snow moves in.

Kansas City has 50 additional plows and 100 additional drivers out working this winter and has been implementing a more aggressive snow removal approach, it said. In all, a city spokesperson said 300 snow removal vehicles will be out 24 hours a day until the streets are fully cleared.

A spokesperson for MoDOT also said crews will work until roads are clear to mostly clear.

The city posts updates about snow operations here so residents can stay on top the latest information. Residents can also track Kansas City snow plows with this real-time map.

Kansas City leaders are reminding drivers to use caution, especially when around snow plows.

MoDOT leaders said drivers are approaching plows way too fast, and there have been several close calls during recent winter weather. The agency is urging drivers to slow down, use caution and allow for extra travel time.

Kansas City residents are also asked to park off-street when possible or on the north and west sides of neighborhood streets. This allows snow plows to clear city streets faster and more efficiently.

With crews focused on plowing, that means trash and recycling pickup in Kansas City will be suspended on Thursday and Friday as these workers shift their focus to snow plowing.

City Hall will conduct business virtually on Thursday, but the regular city council meeting will still be open to the public. Municipal Court will also switch to virtual hearings for all cases, the city said. Find more information here.

For those in need, Kansas City will open its 10 community centers as warming centers during business hours Thursday through Sunday. The overnight overflow center will be used when shelters are full.

Two warming buses will also be in service during the day, one managed by Hope Faith and one spare KCI airport shuttle bus. More resources from Kansas City can be found here.