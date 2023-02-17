NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police cars with flashing lights line up to escort fallen K9 Champ from animal control to a funeral home.

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A line of police cars provided a hero’s escort for a fallen Kansas City, Mo., canine officer.

Dozens of officers lined up with flashing lights to escort K9 Champ from North Kansas City Animal Control to an area funeral home.

Champ died in a crash with his Kansas City Police partner, Officer James Muhlbauer.

The two were hit and killed when another driver allegedly ran a red light at Truman and Benton Wednesday night.

North Kansas City Police officers responded to the crash and escorted Champ’s body to be with Muhlbauer.

Officers then escorted the K9 to animal control. The North Kansas City Police Department said one of its officers has been by Champ’s side since the K9 officer died.

Funeral arrangements for Champ and Ofc. Muhlbauer are still being planned.

Jackson County Prosecutors charged Jerron Allen Lightfoot, 18, of Tonganoxie, Kansas, with two counts of first degree involuntary manslaughter in the deadly crash.