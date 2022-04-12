KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eyes in the Kansas City-area are on the skies Tuesday night.

FOX4 is Weather Aware, keeping track of the potential for severe weather later this evening. FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria forecasts the potential for significant storms beginning around 11 p.m. Tuesday, with possible high winds and small hail.

The metro is under a Wind Advisory until 1 a.m.

Downtown Kansas City has a steady stream of traffic blowing around on Tuesday evening, concertgoers who’ll have weather on their minds. T-Mobile Center should attract a big crowd for Santana. The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has two performances, including the Kansas City Symphony’s tribute to 70’s super group Abba.

Bill Miller, the Kauffnan Center’s vice-president for operations, said weather is always on his radar and his staff trains for preparedness all year. Downtown concerts should finish around 10:30 p.m., about the time high winds from the incoming storm should arrive. Miller said if the National Weather Service declares a tornado warning, ticketholders will be asked to remain in the building as a safety precaution. Miller said the safest place to shelter at the Kauffman Center is the performance spaces themselves.

“Both buildings are essentially a building within a bullding — solid reinforced concrete walls. Rather than to try to fit sixteen hundred people in our first floor basement and get them there safely, the best place to shelter is within those reinforced spaces,” Miller said.

While the storm isn’t expected to deliver much rainfall Tuesday evening, storm conditions could worsen after 11 p.m. and wind speeds could reach 60 miles per hour.

Lauria said the potential of precautionary tornado warnings from the National Weather Service is high. He said that’s because some areas of our region have better radar than others, and the weather service might err on the safe side, even if there’s no sign of rotation.