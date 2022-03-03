KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six metro residents linked to the Kansas City metro chapter of the Proud Boys, and charged in connection with the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

William Norman Chrestman, of Olathe; Christopher Charles Kuehne, of Olathe; Louis Enrique Colon, of Blue Springs; and Ryan Ashlock, of Gardner, each appeared in federal court Wednesday.

Felicia and Cory Konold, who live in the Tucson, Arizona, area, were also charged with conspiring with the Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys to interfere with police during the riot. They also entered not guilty pleas Wednesday.

Chrestman is the only one of the six who remains in custody. The rest remain out on bond on personal recognizance.

According to the court record, the judge denied Chrestman’s request to be released from custody. It upheld a ruling from a previous judge that said Chrestman was a danger to the community. Chrestman’s attorney disagrees.

