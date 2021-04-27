Kansas City area restaurants respond to new CDC guidelines not requiring masks outside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Guidance from the Centers For Disease Control said vaccinated adults no longer have to wear a mask. The guidance doesn’t align with all local mandates.

Restaurants in Jackson County are still held to a mask mandate, requiring face coverings in every restaurant both inside and outside if the customer is not eating or drinking.

Rebecca Platner, owner of Blue Springs restuarant ‘Buckets Bar and Grill’ said patio seating is a major part of her business staying afloat.

“People have always loved the patio, we are very fortunate to have the patio. There’s not a lot of businesses that do,” she said.

Platner said the pandemic has been hard on the industry in general, and the option of being able to eat outside—brings the customers in.

“We want everyone to be safe, no matter what,” Platner said.

But Plattner said the different guidelines and mandates blurs the lines on what is right.

“It’s really hard for us people that are just these small business trying to keep up with everything,” Platner said.

Several miles away in Independence, management at ‘The Courthouse Exchange’ say they are just fine sticking with Jackson County mandates.

“My servers are not ready to take their masks off yet,” said Amanda, a manager at the establishment.

She said they expect people to ignore Jackson County mandates and sit outside without their masks even if they aren’t eating or drinking, but they will do their part to make sure everyone is safe.

“We are going to try and continuously socially distance our tables and try and make everyone happy, I know that’s crazy because it’s never going to happen,” she said. “We are [going to] do our best to get back to normal, but safely.”

