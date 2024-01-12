KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second round of winter weather this week is leading some school districts in the Kansas City area to either cancel school or have an alternative method of instruction (remote) day on Friday.

FOX4 bad weather closings are automatically updated on this page, but due to the breaking nature of some decisions on Friday morning, we’ll keep updating this page as well.

Here are the schools that have made decisions as of 6:15 a.m.:

Belton: Remote

Basehor Linwood #458: Closed

Blue Springs: Remote

Blue Valley: Closed

Bonner Springs USD #204: Closed

Braymer C-4: Closed

Cameron R-1: Closed

Chilhowee R-4: Closed

Chillicothe R-2: Closed

Clinton Christian Academy: Closed

Clinton School District #124: Closed

Concordia R-2 (MO): Closed

Concordia USD #333 (KS): Closed

Cristo Rey Kansas City: Remote

De Soto USD #232: Closed

Fort Osage: Remote

Gardner Edgerton: Closed

Green Ridge R-8: Closed

Hamilton R-2: Closed

Holden R-3: Closed

Independence: Closed

Kansas City, Kansas: Closed

Kansas City, Missouri: Remote

Kearney R-1: Closed

King City R-1: Closed

Kingsville R-1: Closed

Knob Noster: Remote

Lakeland R-3: Closed

Lee’s Summit: Remote

Liberty: Remote

Maryville R-2: Closed

North Platte R-1: Closed

North Kansas City: Closed

Oak Grove R-6: Closed

Odessa R-7: Closed

Olathe: Closed

Orrick R-11: Closed

Osborn R-0: Closed

Park Hill: Remote

Pettis R-8: Closed

Piper: Closed

Pleasant View R-6: Closed

Polo R-7: Closed

Raymore-Peculiar: Closed

Raytown: Remote

Richmond R-16: Closed

Shawnee Mission: Closed

Sherwood Cass R-8: Closed

University Academy Charter School: Closed

Warrensburg R-6: Remote

West Platte R-2: Closed

Winston R-6: Closed