KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second round of winter weather this week is leading some school districts in the Kansas City area to either cancel school or have an alternative method of instruction (remote) day on Friday.
FOX4 bad weather closings are automatically updated on this page, but due to the breaking nature of some decisions on Friday morning, we’ll keep updating this page as well.
Here are the schools that have made decisions as of 6:15 a.m.:
- Belton: Remote
- Basehor Linwood #458: Closed
- Blue Springs: Remote
- Blue Valley: Closed
- Bonner Springs USD #204: Closed
- Braymer C-4: Closed
- Cameron R-1: Closed
- Chilhowee R-4: Closed
- Chillicothe R-2: Closed
- Clinton Christian Academy: Closed
- Clinton School District #124: Closed
- Concordia R-2 (MO): Closed
- Concordia USD #333 (KS): Closed
- Cristo Rey Kansas City: Remote
- De Soto USD #232: Closed
- Fort Osage: Remote
- Gardner Edgerton: Closed
- Green Ridge R-8: Closed
- Hamilton R-2: Closed
- Holden R-3: Closed
- Independence: Closed
- Kansas City, Kansas: Closed
- Kansas City, Missouri: Remote
- Kearney R-1: Closed
- King City R-1: Closed
- Kingsville R-1: Closed
- Knob Noster: Remote
- Lakeland R-3: Closed
- Lee’s Summit: Remote
- Liberty: Remote (Previously listing of Closed has been updated)
- Maryville R-2: Closed
- North Platte R-1: Closed
- North Kansas City: Closed
- Oak Grove R-6: Closed
- Odessa R-7: Closed
- Olathe: Closed
- Orrick R-11: Closed
- Osborn R-0: Closed
- Park Hill: Remote
- Pettis R-8: Closed
- Piper: Closed
- Pleasant View R-6: Closed
- Polo R-7: Closed
- Raymore-Peculiar: Closed
- Raytown: Remote
- Richmond R-16: Closed
- Shawnee Mission: Closed
- Sherwood Cass R-8: Closed
- University Academy Charter School: Closed
- Warrensburg R-6: Remote
- West Platte R-2: Closed
- Winston R-6: Closed