KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple Kansas City-area school districts have canceled classes or switched to remote learning for Tuesday.

The decision comes as frigid temperatures continue and the region sees another round of snow fall on Monday.

Many school districts saw multiple snow days or remote learning days last week and were also out of school Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, here are some of the Kansas City-area school districts that have canceled classes Tuesday:

Butler R-5

Chillicothe R-2

Concordia R-2

Holden R-3

Lee’s Summit R-7

Oak Grove R-6

Odessa R-7

Richmond R-16

As of 3 p.m. Monday, these districts are planning remote learning Tuesday:

Belton Schools

Harrisonville R-9

Hickman Mills C-1

Kansas City Public Schools

Pleasant Hill R-3

See the full list of KC-area school closures and remote learning here.