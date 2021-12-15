Kansas City-area school district ends semester early due to illness

POLO, Mo. — A Missouri School District will begin winter break early due to the number of illnesses it is experiencing.
Wednesday, Dec. 15 will be the final day of the semester for the Polo R-VII School District. School will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The district said it made the decision because of the large number of illnesses in its elementary and middle school.
“I do realize that sudden schedule changes are not ideal and I truly do appreciate how flexible you have been with each other and our school district. Our sincerest wish is that all of our Panther family members enjoy a healthy and safe Holiday Break,” Kyle Ross, District Superintendent, wrote on Facebook.
All scheduled extra-curricular events are expected to continue as scheduled through the break, except for the December Panthers with a Purpose Character Assembly. The district said it plans to combine the December assembly with January’s on January 28th.