Kansas City-area school district ends semester early due to illness

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. -- Nearly 2,000 people are hospitalized in Missouri currently for COVID-19, and health officials are concerned the state is headed down the same path it was last winter.

The Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) said it's not only COVID patients that need care right now. Flu cases compared to this same time last year have more than doubled. Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday, the state and hospitals are prepared but health care providers are bracing for another surge.

"We are in a moment right now that the numbers are trending in the wrong direction," a spokesman for MHA Dave Dillon said. "And it's predominantly still the delta variant."

In the past week, Missouri has reported more than 13,000 new COVID cases, averaging 1,885 a day. Almost two weeks ago, a St. Louis City resident tested positive for the first confirmed case of omicron in the state. It's a variant, Dillon said, that is worrying Missouri hospitals.

"Omicron spreads, at least early indications, faster than Delta and Delta spread like wildfire," Dillon said.

He said the state is not in a crisis yet, but locally, some health care providers are.

"We had a conversation with one of our CEOs [chief executive officer] who made 150 calls to find places that he could place critically-ill COVID patients," Dillon said. "If we're seeing that now, the real question is what are we going to be seeing whenever there are peaks and at what level will it peak?"