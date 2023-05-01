An empty classroom at the Utopia Independent School on May 26, 2022 in Utopia, Texas. (Photo by Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area school districts receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in state grants to improve school safety.

The School Safety Grant Program covers costs of both physical security upgrades as well as technology upgrades and equipment that would be used during medical emergencies. That includes things like door locks and monitoring systems. It also pays for bleeding control kits and automatic external defibrillators.

The following school districts in the Kansas City area applied for and received grants.

Archie R-V $100,000 grant



Braymer C-4 $50,000 grant



Clinton Co. R-III $100,000 grant



Drexel R-IV $50,000 grant



Fort Osage R-I $398,200 grant



Guadalupe Centers Schools $200,000 grant



Lathrop R-III $150,000 grant



Lexington R-V $150,000 grant



Marshall $200,000 grant



Oak Grove R-VI $250,000 grant



Odessa R-VII $172,026 grant



Pleasant View R-VI $50,000 grant



Sedalia 200 $352,490 grant



Trenton R-IX $150,000 grant



A total of 169 school districts and charter schools across the state received safety grants.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson added $20 million for the grants into his Fiscal Year 2023 early supplemental budget request.

His 2024 budget proposal includes an additional $50 million to support school safety grants in coming years, if the budget is approved by Missouri lawmakers.